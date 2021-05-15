Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
11 Glynn Plaza: A young lady who was upset over her recent change in employment status at the Neighborhood Market Walmart showed up at the store and started raising cane in the evening hours. She did not calm down when police arrived and further ignored their suggestions that she simmer down. Police ended up taking the 17-year-old to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law.
2766 U.S. Highway 17: A woman stirred up midmorning trouble at one of the fast-food joints inside the Love’s Travel truck stop. By the time cops arrived she had already committed what amounted to a simple assault, for which the 33-year-old woman went to jail.
Sixth and Norwich streets: A guy in a white Ford Taurus nearly clipped an oncoming a county patrol vehicle late at night, prompting a traffic top. Predictably the 34-year-old man was driving on a suspended license.
Altama Connector and Merchants Way: City police gave county police a heads-up about a drunk driver who had just crossed jurisdictional lines near the Walmart in the wee hours. County cops intercepted the driver, taking the 32-year-old to jail for DUI, no insurance and no headlights.
Crispen Boulevard and Pershing Circle: A cop saw a black Dodge Journey pull out of the Roadway Inn with no taillights in the predawn morning hours. The driver went to jail on a felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
Emanuel Farm Road: Medication was delivered to a home and placed at the front doorstep since nobody was home. A thief in a white hoodie came along and scooped up the medication, the dastardly deed picked up on the home alert system. Police are investigating.
Neglect
1800 block of U.S. Highway 17: A grownup was in the McDonald’s Drive through with five children, none of which was properly restrained. A concerned citizen called police. When the grownup pulled onto a public thoroughfare with the children still unrestrained, the officer made a traffic stop: one citation for each unrestrained child.
Police Assist
McIntyre Court: Someone helped themselves to the use of a woman’s bicycle without her permission. She called the cops. After a short talk, the person gave the woman her bike back.
— Larry Hobbs