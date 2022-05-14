Among reports filed with police:
But He’s Changed
5200 block of Old Jesup Road: A woman arranged to meet her on-again/off-again beau at a friend’s mobile home as darkness neared, evidently intent on talking things out and patching things up. In short order, the callous cad “became irate and started tearing up the house,” police reported. The man of the house intervened and “escorted him out of the house.” Moments later, the cacophony of shattering glass signaled the arrival of the wood pallet that he threw through the bedroom window, startling the bejesus out of the woman of the house. When she stepped outside, the berserk jerk charged her. The man of the house stepped forward, at which point the scrambled scofflaw busted a flower pot over his head. Despite bleeding heavily, the man managed to wrestle the dastardly dude to the ground and pin him thusly. But not for long. The harried hooligan was last seen running toward Zuta Branch Road. Responding police had heard enough. There is a warrant for the man’s arrest.
Arrests
5800 Altama Avenue: A clumsy crook dropped something while trying to break into a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Camelia Apartments before dawn. The noise prompted the truck’s owner to get up and look outside his apartment, where he spied the thief and called the cops. Responding police nabbed the butterfingered bandit, throwing the 23-year-old in jail for entering a vehicle to commit theft and willful obstruction of the law.
100 Sulpher Springs Road: Police were given a heads-up to be on the lookout for a man driving dangerously before dark. The dangerous driver in question showed up at the county sheriff’s office jail complex, where he called his probation officer. The man insisted he wanted to go to jail, adding that he was willing to “ram his vehicle into the building” to get there. That won’t be necessary, responding county cops assured the mad man. Police accommodated the 45-year-old with a jail cell, charged with reckless driving, possession of a little pot and violating that probation.
5328 U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer came across a shady character lurking in the dark shadows outside the Sonny’s Barbecue joint in the predawn hours. Most folks who are snooping around public places after hours are up to no good. This 59-year-old Kentucky rambler was packing dope, possession of which earned him time in jail.
F.J. Torras Causeway: This right here. A man-child in a yellow 2011 Jeep Wrangler goes rolling down the causeway at nearly 20 mph over the posted speed limit at around dusk. The cop who spots him pulls him over for speeding. Of course, the cop discovers the 20-year-old knucklehead is driving on a suspended license. Make that, speeding on a suspended license. Of course, the dunderhead also is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from the sheriff’s office. So, he ended up sitting in jail, asking why this always happens to him.
Theft
5280 U.S. Highway 341: A crook drove away in the morning hours with a man’s pickup truck, which was parked in the Super 8 Motel parking lot.
— Larry Hobbs