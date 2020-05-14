Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 block of Second Avenue: A woman called up her mom several times in the wee hours, only to hang up when she answered. Then she sent mom a text, indicating she was in a dire predicament and needed police assistance. When the cops got there, the daughter ignored several knocks on the door. Finally, she answered. It was just a dispute between me and my boyfriend, but it’s all good now, she told them. About that time the boyfriend chimed in, “threatening the female with death,” the report said. Also, he was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants. The 38-year-old man went to jail, charged with the warrants, making terroristic threats, criminal trespass and cruelty to the children who had to witness the spectacle.
2600 block of U.S. Highway 17: A woman called police because her lousy husband had punched her several times. Responding cops put the lout in jail.
Robbery
2715 Glynn Ave.: A trio of desperado divas bushwhacked a man at the Palms Motel, absconding with his wallet, cash, cellphone and other stuff. Police are searching for the three outlaw women.
— Larry Hobbs