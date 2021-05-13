Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Westway Apartments: A man was apparently snooping around a vacant apartment, his midmorning shenanigans drawing the attention of a concerned onlooker. Responding police ended up arresting a 23-year-old man for possession of dope, felony theft and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
6100 block of Altama Avenue: Police arrested a 36-year-old woman for DUI, failure to maintain a lane, improper parking, all while driving with a suspended license in the middle of the night.
500 block of Scranton Road: A man called about another man causing a problem. Police arrived and arrested the other man, charging the 58-year-old with criminal trespass.
3500 block of Community Road: A crash occurred, resulting in one injury. The driver transported to the hospital emergency was drunk. DUI charges are pending.
Good Sam
2600 block of U.S. Highway 17: A citizen encountered two homeless people, beseeching police to please find them shelter. Instead, the person decided to pony up money to place the homeless pair in a motel room.
Theft
2600 block of College Park Drive: A woman left her rental car unlocked. She left her purse in the unlocked car. Then she left the unlocked car and her purse unattended overnight. The purse disappeared.
2000 block of Tillman Avenue: A woman left one of her vehicle doors unlocked. An opportunistic thief went inside, taking a book bag and credit cards.
1700 block of Gloucester Street: Lowdown good-for-nothing thieves broke into a storage shed, absconding with $10,000 worth of stuff.
1505 Gloucester St.: A person left a vehicle running while stepping inside the Quick Mart for a quick purchase. The vehicle was gone when the person stepped back outside.
150 Altama Connector: A pair of shoplifters absconded from the Walmart with two Apple watches and two Apple iPads in the middle of the afternoon. Police are investigating.
Shadow Lake Drive: Some jerk drove away from a residence in a woman’s black 2017 Kia Sorrento. Police are investigating.
4300 block of Tenth Street: A working man left his trailer in the driveway of the residence for which he was contracted to paint. He arrived to work the next morning to discover a lousy thief had taken the trailer.
150 Altama Connector: A woman parked in the Walmart shopping center and went inside to shop. Shopping completed about an hour later, she returned to find the vehicle missing.
Dog Bites
Speedy Tostensen Blvd.: A “large gold/yellow Labrador retriever” that “lives across the road and roams the neighborhood unleashed” bit a child. The father was administering first aid to “the bloody juvenile” when police arrived.
200 block of Cater Street: A man and his grandson were walking down the street in the late afternoon, kicking around a soccer ball. A woman opened her door, “dogs rushed” out and a biting occurred.
— Larry Hobbs