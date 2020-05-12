Among reports filed with police:
Go Figure
2700 block of Wolfe Street: This guy called police, griping about a woman who would not take her leave of his residence. So the cops get there. The woman answers the door. Everything’s OK, she said — I live here. It was the guy caller who had no business being there. He had moseyed along and found accommodations for the night at the Salvation Army.
Alert Officer
1100 block of T Street: An officer on patrol spied a small brush fire in a yard. No one was home, so the cop put the fire out himself. Later the resident appeared, thanked the officer and doused the spot with a hose for good measure.
Gunshot
3800 block of Cochran Avenue: A man took a bullet in the leg in the wee hours from a gunman who drove by in a black PT Cruiser. The man was taken by ambulance to the city hospital.
Altama Avenue and College Drive: A man arrived after dark to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He said he was shot by a robber while he was driving along Altama Avenue. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs