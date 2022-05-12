Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Ellis and L streets: Faulty vehicle equipment put a dimwit dealer out of business. A cop stopped the dude for a vehicle “equipment violation,” after which the officer found a commercial-sized load of pot inside. Police also found a gun. The 19-year-old went to jail, charged with possession, distribution and sale of marijuana.
Frederica Road and Hanover Square: A patrol cop on traffic duty saw a lady driving without a seatbelt. She may not have been wearing her safety restraint, but the woman behind the wheel of the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was definitely belted. She reeked of booze, the officer noted after approaching the vehicle. The 57-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI.
Altama Avenue and Golden Isles Parkway: A woman in a turquoise 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light near dusk, in plain view of a cop. The officer asked for her driver’s license after the resulting stop, to which she stated that she did not have her license with her. What she meant, the officer learned, was that her driver’s license had been suspended. As in, she had no business behind the wheel of the snazzy Camaro. The 24-year-old woman went to jail, charged with running a red light on a suspended license.
Townsend and Cate streets: A patrol officer spotted a gray Nissan Versa after dark with a burned out tag light. The officer spotted a gun inside the vehicle during the resulting traffic stop. The 34-year-old driver went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shots Fired
Demere Road and Brown Drive: Gunfire rang out on the island late at a night, prompting a concerned citizen to call the cops. Responding police located two shell casings.
108 Harrison Lane: A woman suspected her husband’s cheating heart was on the prowl again. The “highly intoxicated” jilted woman tracked the cad down at Moonshiners Grill and Still, where he was keeping company with another woman as the midnight hour approached. Next thing you know, someone is calling the cops about two shots fired in the air outside of the grill and still.
5800 Altama Avenue: A clumsy crook dropped something while trying to break into a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Camelia Apartments before dawn. The noise prompted the truck’s owner to get up and look outside his apartment, where he spied the thief and called the cops. Responding police nabbed the butterfingered bandit, throwing the 23-year-old in jail for entering a vehicle to commit theft and willful obstruction of the law.
100 Sulpher Springs Road: Police were given a heads-up to be on the lookout for a man driving dangerously before dark. The dangerous driver in question showed up at the county sheriff’s office jail complex, where he called his probation officer. The man insisted he wanted to go to jail, adding that he was willing to “ram his vehicle into the building” to get there. That won’t be necessary, responding county cops assured the mad man. Police accommodated the 45-year-old with a jail cell, charged with reckless driving, possession of a little pot and violating that probation.
Theft
Wages Road: A jackass thief absconded with a man’s 17-foot aluminum boat, as well as the 70 horsepower, 2-stroke Yamaha motor that powered it and the homemade trailer on which it was towed. The theft occurred sometime between the early morning and 10 at night when the owner got home from work.
It Is Just Sad
Blythe Square: Verbatim from city police reports: “An intoxicated homeless female requested to speak with an officer to complain about the amount of homeless people (who) have come to Brunswick and their use of drugs.”
1300 block of Stonewall Street: A property owner summoned police after finding a homeless woman “squatting inside her abandoned residence.” Police responded and escorted the woman off of the property.
2701 J St.: A homeless man returned to the Dollar General where he had previously been caught stealing. Police responded and issued the man a trespass warning.
1613 Ellis St.: A homeless man at the Salvation Army was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Giving Is Not Taking
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman called the cops to The Well homeless day shelter, reporting that a man stole 20 bucks from her. Actually, she told the officer who responded, she gave the man the Jackson. But now she wanted her money back. “Officers explained if she gave it to the male, it was not theft.”
— Larry Hobbs