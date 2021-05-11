Among reports filed with police
Arrests
1350 Ocean Blvd.: A woman at beachside Massengale Park had a gun. Her motives raised enough suspicion to warrant a call to police. A woman flagged down responding police, telling them they can stop searching. She was the gun-toting woman to whom the caller referred. Police arrested the 59-year-old woman, charged with simple battery.
3100 block of Reynolds Street: A malcontent man flattened the tires of a vehicle belonging to a woman with whom his relationship is on the ropes. Then police arrived and discovered that the man was also holding dope. Police took the 31-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass and possession of dope.
Sea Island and Demere roads: A woman’s late-afternoon driving performance through the big roundabout at the entrance to the island raised concerns, especially when she struck the median before nearly causing a head-on collision. When police finally caught up to the 50-year-old woman, she went to jail for DUI, obstruction of the law and refusal to sign said citations.
1900 block of Tillman Avenue: A man was drunk and out of control, punching his girlfriend and breaking a window at her residence. Responding police locked up the 21-year-old lout, charged with battery.
Landover Circle: A man in a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up to a home and pulled a gun on a guy living there with his parents. The gun apparently was not fired, but police later made an arrest in the incident, the police report indicated.
2253 Demere Road: A man stopped at the Friendly Express to pick up “beer and lottery tickets,” police reported. In the interim, someone caused him damage that required police intervention. An 18-year-old woman went to jail for criminal trespass.
Possession is 9/10s of the Law
1800 L. St.: A passing patrol officer spotted several folks standing around the L Street Liquors parking lot, sipping sauce from open bottles. They all dropped their bottles and slinked from the parking lot as the cop pulled up. So the officer cited the liquor store owner instead.
Well, That Would Explain It
2800 block of Newcastle Street: A woman’s sleep was interrupted by “grunting” outside of her window. “Officers arrived and discovered the complainant’s adult granddaughter and her boyfriend were having relations in the bushes,” police reported.
The Bare Facts
Hopkins Homes: A woman here was “seen getting naked in front of children.” Responding police took her to jail.
Timing Is Everything
3029 Altama Ave: An officer was taking information about a stolen vehicle when, lo and behold, yonder went the stolen vehicle down the street. The officer was able to catch the vehicle and “subjects” therein. No word on an arrest.
— Larry Hobbs