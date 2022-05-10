Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Sarah Drive and Sulah Street: A concerned motorists spotted a possible drunk driver after midnight. Alertly, the motorist pulled in behind the suspect vehicle while using his cellphone to contact the cops via 911. The motorist described to police the typical “driving patterns seen with intoxicated drivers,” the report said. The driver of the suspect vehicle stopped on Sulah Street before the cops got there. Too late. Upon approaching the driver, the officer “smelled an overwhelming odor of what was easily” booze, the report said. The 26-year-old nitwit went to jail for DUI, driving on a suspended license and open container of alcohol.
171 Village Place: A dude was zonked out in a grass median at noontime, his feet dangling in paved right of way of the shopping plaza’s parking lot. Someone called the cops, who ended up taking the 42-year-old man to jail for public drunkenness.
Whispering Oaks Drive: Someone called about a vehicle parked in the middle of the road, the man behind the wheel counting sheep. Responding police roused the man. Inside the vehicle cops found dope and an open container of alcohol. Yep, he went to jail.
1500 block of Albany Street: Police came looking for a wanted woman. They found her hiding beneath the crawl space of a home.
Altama Avenue and Egret Street: A patrol officer could not help but hear the roar of a revving engine in the midnight hour. The officer then came upon a black SUV with large wheels, just as the driver hung a right and sped away. The resulting traffic stop landed the 40-year-old driver in jail, charged with DUI, reckless driving, improper driving and failure to maintain a lane.
Auto Theft
Key Circle Drive: A man left his 2007 Buick LaCrosse at his place of business for a couple of days, only to find the vehicle missing when he returned.
— Larry Hobbs