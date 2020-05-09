Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Spring Lake Circle: A fight broke out, escalating to the necessity of police intervention. When the cops sorted everything out, a 32-year-old man went to jail on charges that included possession of meth, possession of pot and driving an unregistered uninsured vehicle on a suspended license.
3700 block of Ogg Avenue: Some young punks jumped a couple of kids and took their stuff. Police caught up to the miscreants and seized them. They were arrested and turned over to juvenile authorities.
Intruder
McIntyre Court: A man got his hands on a key to a woman’s apartment. He forced his way in, shoved one woman aside, snatched a cell phone and ran out. Police are looking for the culprit.
— Larry Hobbs