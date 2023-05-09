Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1500 block of Stonewall Street: A man called the cops on the night shift to report a woman armed with a knife assaulting him. The knife had been used only in a cookout, police learned, but the punch she threw was legit. The 23-year-old livid lady went to jail for battery.
Shots Fired
1600 block of Monk Street: Folks reported hearing shots on the day shift and responding police located evidence of said gunfire. Detectives processed the scene.
Good Deed
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: A woman visiting from out of town suffered a flat tire after hours. She felt ill at ease about her predicament. A city cop arrived and changed the flat tire for her.
Theft
Maxwell Avenue: A man left a black Glock 43 handgun in the center console of his unlocked Toyota Tacoma overnight in this island neighborhood. The gun was gone before dawn.
200 Mall Blvd.: A trio of lawless ladies swiped some merchandise from the Belk store and made a run for it, absconding in a getaway car. Police are investigating.
5257 U.S. Highway 341: Car crooks absconded in the nighttime with a Texas woman’s 2015 Chevy Cruz from a motel parking lot. Police are investigating.
185 Dungeness Drive: A man left a work trailer in the parking lot of the Travel Centers of America in the wee hours. The trailer disappeared.
5800 block of Altama Avenue: A 2015 midnight blue Dodge Charger disappeared overnight from its parking space in an apartment complex.
— Michael Hall
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Ginger Howard, a Republican National Committeewoman representing the state of Georgia, is very candid about the party’s disappointing results in the 2022 elections.
The Glynn County Commission voted to table a decision on awarding a contract Monday for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project.
A Brunswick woman accused of causing a fatal crash in December 2022 was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide.
The soft hum of a drill drifted out of Chadwicks newly-refurbished workshop. It’s a sound that’s been a part of the jewelry store’s soundtrack for 41 years.
The Glynn County Commission approved a $140,000 emergency contract at its Thursday meeting to purchase modular bridges for a growing tidal pool at St. Simons Island’s East Beach.
Michael Torras and Mallory Carmouche are pretty certain their great-grandfathers knew each other.