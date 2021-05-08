Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Interstate 95: A dude in a silver Jeep was tailgating a pickup truck on U.S. 341, catching the attention of a patrol officer on traffic detail. The officer caught up to the Jeep as the guy drove onto the interstate. The resulting traffic stop landed the 37-year-old man in jail, charged with two counts of possession of dope on the business level, possession of a little pot and following too close.
145 Emanuel Farm Road: This pesky fellow had already been told he was not welcome at the Transvilla mobile home park. And there he was again, walking around the park in the morning light. A cop spotted him there, realized his very presence there warranted arrest and proceeded accordingly. The 25-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A woman was meandering about the Rodeway Inn parking lot, screaming about what a lousy motel it was. The proprietors were no less pleased with her presence and summoned police to handle it. The 25-year-old wailing woman went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Fraud
Oriole Street: A woman was out of town for a few days, only to return to emails about a shopping spree with her hardware/garden center credit card. Police are looking into it and aim to catch the shyster.
Theft
5600 Altama Ave.: A woman left her 49 cc Moped beneath the stairwell of her apartment, where some lousy thief absconded with it in the dark of night.
Suspicious Incident
Country Walk Circle: A man stepped outside after a night’s sleep to find the rear window of his pickup truck “had been busted out,” police reported. Looking around, the guy found a bullet shell casing on the ground nearby. Upon further investigation, it appears there also was “a bullet hole going through” some part of the truck.
5701 Altama Ave.: Some idiots cruised past the La Salsa Taqueria Tienda market at nearly midnight and took a potshot with a BB gun, “causing damage to her window,” the proprietor told police. “She said she and all her family (were) inside just relaxing when a vehicle came by and shot at the window,” police reported.
Brunswick: An estranged and overbearing on-the-way-out husband took it upon himself to place a tracking device on the vehicle of his soon-to-be-free wife. Police arrived, located the tracking device on her vehicle and had it removed. “The tracker was placed in evidence for safe keeping” and an “incident report” was made.
900 block of Bartow Street: A “male,” probably a kid, dressed himself in all black and grabbed a BB gun. He then went to the house of another kid and took potshots at him with the BB gun. Police put a watch on the house.
A Mask? Perhaps You’ve Heard
200 Glynn Isles: Someone thought it suspicious that a masked man was walking around behind the Target shopping center. Yeah? So? The “handicapped male” was just out for a stroll and “wearing a face mask for COVID protection,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs