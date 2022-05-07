Among reports filed with police:
Can’t We Just Get Along
1600 block of Lee Street: Two people living across the street from each cannot get along, so much so that each has filed oxymoronic “good behavior” warrants against the other. And still one of those involved decided to pester the other after hours, “yelling at her from across the street,” responding police reported. Good grief. “Both parties were advised to leave one another alone pending their upcoming court date,” the officer concluded.
1749 U.S. Highway 17: The cops were called about a big kerfuffle going on at the Waffle House after hours. What else is new, right? The manager was standing outside and told the responding officer that a lady was inside “cursing out staff” and that she refused repeated requests to leave. “Officers made contact with the female who was issued a (criminal trespass warning) and escorted off the property.”
Arrest
Cate Road and Perry Lane: A wanted woman driver collided with another vehicle at this intersection before sundown. In sorting out the particulars of the crash, county patrol officers discovered the arrest warrant for which she was wanted. County police took the 51-year-old outlaw to jail for the warrant, which distinguished her for violating parole conditions with regards to a previous arrest by county police.
Hornet Drive: A man appeared at a woman’s doorstep late at night, uninvited and unwanted. The disturbed dude told police the woman at the residence had taken his cellphone and some of his folding money during a visit to his residence up in Darien. The officer delved further into the fracas and found the man’s story did not add up. Police took the 24-year-old pesky person to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
2800 block of Mimosa Road: Police were alerted that a man and a woman were fighting. Actually, police concluded, a man was attacking a woman. The 33-year-old brute went to jail, charged with two counts of battery.
Golden Isles Parkway and Chapel Crossing Road: A patrol officer stopped a white Hyundai Sonata with a bad taillight late at night. Clearly more was afoot than just faulty equipment. The 35-year-old lunkhead behind the wheel ended up in jail for possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of dope with intent to distribute, driving on a suspended license and the broken taillight. The 41-year-old goober riding shotgun went to jail for possession of dope and for being a fugitive from justice.
Now, That’s Cold
2400 block of Ellis Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller advised a male at this location stole his freezer and sold it.”
Theft
3600 block of Emanuel Avenue: A woman hired a man to move a 65-inch flatscreen television from one house to another. The first part of the arrangement went fine. She is still waiting for her TV to arrive at point B. Police know the man’s name, at least.
Trade Street: Thieves swiped a 2017 Anvil Mobile work trailer, but the owner has the theft of the 16-foot long cargo trailer on surveillance. Police are investigating.
Recovered
Promenade Place: A county patrol officer came upon a vehicle stuck on a dirt mound off the roadway late at night. It turned out the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier.
