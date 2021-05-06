Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
l2800 block of Wolfe Street: A bright guy was driving around after hours in an unregistered vehicle, inside of which he was packing drug merchant quantities of dope. After a cop pulled him over, the 29-year-old went to jail for possession of dope with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman got caught stealing from the Belk’s. Police arrived and took the 31-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Old Jesup and Canal roads: A woman crashed in the middle of the afternoon, damaging property in the process and then, apparently, trying to speed away from the scene. She did not get far. Police arrested the 53-year-old woman for DUI/Drugs, possession of drugs, failure to maintain a lane and duty to report upon striking a fixture.
Robbery
1200 block of Blain Street: A woman was “ambushed” after dark and robbed by a man in a bright orange hoodie, she told police. She was “distraught and visibly shaken” when relaying the encounter to responding police. Police noted nearby buildings’ security cameras focused on the location of the dude’s dastardly deed. Police are investigating.
We’ve All Had One of Those Days
700 block of Amherst Street: Her bicycle was overloaded with stuff. She was pulling it along anyway. And apparently none too happy about it all. Some guy called police to report that she was “screaming.” Responding police reached out to the lady and discovered “she was having a bad day.” Nothing further.
Fraud
Pond Drive: A woman got a call from some shyster who claimed to represent Amazon. The skunk directed her to “an unknown website” where she paid a bogus outstanding Amazon balance. The money she sent is gone.
— Larry Hobbs