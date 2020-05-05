Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albermarle and Union streets: A guy with a long rap sheet of bad driving habits committed yet another traffic violation on city streets after midnight. Big surprise, he also was drunk, the officer learned after pulling him over. Also, his license was suspended, the vehicle was uninsured, and he had a backlog of still more unresolved traffic tickets. Police took the 25-year-old to jail, charged with all of the above.
Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: A dude driving a silver Cadillac before dawn could not keep it between the lines, swerving first over the left lane line and then lurching over the right lane line. The patrol officer behind him took notice. The resulting traffic stop landed the 32-year-old in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Hopkins Avenue and Carrie Street: Police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver ended up in jail for driving on a suspended license, in addition to “several previous charges.” Then the passenger decided to come clean, handing an officer a piece of the hallucinogenic stimulant, Molly. Upon further inspection, even more dope turned up inside the vehicle. The city’s drug squad took it from there.
In the City: A wanted woman was driving around town, smoking pot and committing traffic violations. The officer who stopped her could smell the grass burning as he approached the vehicle. The 23-year-old woman went to jail, charged with violation of felony probation.
1218 Kevin Way: A woman came knocking on a guy’s door at Harvey’s Efficiencies apartments at 4 in the morning, which hardly ever turns out like it does in the movies. By midmorning, they were in an argument and the man was demanding she take her leave of his abode. She refused and accusations of hitting and shoving ensued. Police saw no signs that she punched him in the face, like he said, but they did determine he shoved the woman around. The 63-year-old man went to jail for battery.
Hopkins Homes: A woman was raring for a scuffle with her neighbor, “knocking on someone’s door like they were about to fight,” a caller told police. She was no less amenable with responding police and “refused to go inside and continued to yell and use profanity, thus disturbing the peace,” the report said. Police took to the woman to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
2200 block of Reynolds Street: A woman vented her fury at her roommate with a hammer, pummeling her roommate with the blunt instrument and also striking her “with several other items,” the report said. Police took the 26-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery.
More Pellet Gun Punks
1219 Ocean Blvd.: The island’s pellet gun punks struck again, this time shattering two storefront windows and damaging two others overnight at the Pane In the Glass store. Upon inspection, the officer “observed the windows and noticed a very small point of impact from what looked to be a small projectile such as a BB,” the report said. Earlier this week, some hooligan shattered a window at the Chik-fil-A on Demere Road with what also appeared to be a BB or a pellet, police determined.
Neighbor’s Steps Out of Bounds
2400 block of Reynolds Street: A young hoopster working on his 3-point-range game apparently irked the codger next door. The kid was taking his basketball to the man’s steps, and then shooting from across to the goal on his own property. The police mediated the situation.
When You Got To Go
6090 Altama Ave.: A guy walks into the NNN Package Store, asking to use the bathroom. The store’s manager rebuffed him, saying the restroom was for customers only and not for use by folks just walking in off the street. So the man went outside “where he then urinated beside the ice machine,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs