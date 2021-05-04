Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

U.S. Highway 341 and Glyndale Drive: A dude came barreling up on a cop who was doing the 35 mph speed limit in the middle of U.S. 341. Lead foot was coming up in the left lane. The 25-year-old went to jail for DUI.

U.S. Highway 82: It is six o’clock on a Saturday. You do not have a license. What do you do? Why, get inside a vehicle, then create dangerous driving spectacle of yourself by hauling butt at 105 mph on the highway. Cops never notice this stuff, right? He went to jail for speeding and driving without a license.

Interstate 95: A guy in a Jeep was tailgating a pickup truck, which caught the attention of an officer. The officer followed as the driver of the Jeep merged onto the interstate. After the subsequent traffic stop, the 37-year-old man went to jail for two counts of dealing dope, one count of possession of pot and, of course, for tailgating the pickup truck.

— Larry Hobbs

