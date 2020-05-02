Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue: After this stoner committed a traffic violation, the cop who stopped him gets a whiff of pot floating from the vehicle upon his approach. But a little grass was nothing, compared to the cocaine. The 34-year-old went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane and possession of coke.
28 Higginbotham Road: An employee at the Dollar General spied a woman stuffing items into her purse and called the cops. A cop confronted the shoplifter before she could make her escape from the store. She turned over the stuff in her purse. The officer did not charge her with shoplifting, but it turns out the 42-year-old was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
Lexie Lane: A guy went over to stay with a gal. They went out. The woman “ditched him” somewhere along the line, according to a police report. When he made it back to her place, another woman was there. She told him the other woman was gone — along with his computer and some other items.
— Larry Hobbs