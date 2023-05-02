Among reports filed with police:
Among reports filed with police:
False alarms
Elm Circle and Sycamore Avenue: Several children were outside in a brawl, according to someone who called the police. Not true. The children were play fighting, it wasn’t a real knock-down, drag-out as the caller had thought. The responding officers gave the children a talking-to about fighting, even play fighting, and the children went on their way with a warning.
2600 block of Glynn Avenue: A caller called and said a woman was at a hotel and was yelling for help from inside a room. Police responded and found a woman in the room in question. She told officers, however, that she was fine and that nothing was wrong.
Public intoxication
150 Altama Connector: A man had apparently been day-drinking, because by 1:30 in the afternoon, he was at the gas station next to Walmart yelling at people and relieving himself on a tree. Police arrived and quickly determined he was in violation of public intoxication laws. The man was arrested.
— Michael Hall
