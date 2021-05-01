Among reports filed with police:
Police Assist
200 block of Glynn Isles: Someone reported a drunk woman stumbling around the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police arrived to ensure the that the drunk woman had a sober driver to get her home.
Arrests
Interstate 95: A slowpoke on I-95 was piddling at 35 mph. An officer followed as the man never sped up to drive with the normal flow of traffic. Eventually, the county cop pulled him over. The 59-year-old went to jail, charged with driving without a license and impeding traffic flow.
Theft
2200 block of Peachtree Street: A thief weaseled his way into a man’s vehicle overnight, slinking away with $20 cash, two sets of keys and some pricey Gucci sunglasses. Police are investigating.
3000 block of Sherwood Drive: A man left his garage door open. He also left valuable tools inside. A thief in the night absconded with a pressure washer from the garage.
Brunswick Commons: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight, waking to discover “someone stole items from her vehicle,” police reported.
6785 U.S Highway 17: Thieves sneaked onto a man’s property in the night and walked away with an entire building, the man reported. The metal building was 10-foot-by-10-foot. Police are investigating.
Coastal Club Apartments: Crooks took a brown Kors purse from a 2013 Toyota Corolla and also rifled through a nearby vehicle. Responding police located a purse and a Harley Davidson wallet that had been abandoned in the street nearby. Police detected evidence that the thieves entered at least five other vehicles in the apartment’s parking lot that same night.
Recovered
Wylly Avenue: A vehicle stolen in the city was recovered by county police. City police went and retrieved the vehicle, reuniting with its rightful owner.
Why Me?
Norwich and Fourth streets: A schlep driving around after hours commits a traffic violation, for which a cop stops him. Now, you might think an unlicensed driver behind the wheel of an uninsured, unregistered vehicle would be more attentive to the rules of the road in such a situation in order to avoid the manifold reasons he had no business on a public thoroughfare. Reckon not. Police had the vehicle towed and left the dimwit driver standing beside the road with citations in his hands for all three offenses.
— Larry Hobbs