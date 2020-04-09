Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2200 block of Albany Street: A woman arrived home to find someone snooping around inside and pilfering the place. She called the cops. Yep, that is what he was up to, all right. Police took the 59-year-old man to jail, charged with first degree burglary and possession of tools for a crime.
Terrapin Trail: A girl ran away from home, but her father caught up to the silver Honda Civic in which she was riding. He called police and continued following the car. When police caught up to the car, a 21-year-old man went to jail for fraudulent statements or fraudulent documents in government matters.
2100 block of Wolfe Street: A man and a woman were in a scuffle, and police responded to break it up. The woman had ripped through the man’s shirt and left claw marks on his chest and neck. Police took the 27-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery.
Burglary
231 Chapel Crossing Road: Thieves apparently scaled a fence in the back of the business, absconding with a pressure washer and a gas can.
— Larry Hobbs
2600 block of Union Street: A woman told police “someone broke into her residence and took items and ransacked the place,” a police report said.
Unruly Kids
4100 block of Whitlock Street: A guy in a U-Haul truck was driving by when three troublesome guttersnipes chucked rocks at the vehicle, shattering the front passenger window. Over at Longview Plaza on the island, police found several potted plants toppled, as well as chairs and benches knocked over. Someone even broke the fountain in front of Island Pho restaurant. Clearly the work of idle miscreants.
Theft
1507 Gloucester: A man chose the five-fingered discount at the Discount Liquors store, snagging two bottles of brandy, making for the exit and absconding in a vehicle.
Palm Club Apartments: Some stole a 2017 Chrysler 200 from the parking lot. It was unlocked. The keys were inside.
10100 Canal Crossing: A thieving woman walked into the Sam’s Club, slipped three bottles of perfume worth $107.98 into her purse and walked out. The store’s security cameras caught the whole thing. The cops looked at it and were ble to identify the woman. They are looking for her now.
1900 block of Niles Avenue: A thief swiped two guns and stole away with a Chevrolet HHR vehicle.
4200 block of Norwich Street: Crooks swiped a double axle 16-foot-long trailer from a property in the middle of the afternoon.