Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Lillie Way: A cop was backing up another officer on a traffic stop late at night. That is when he saw a vehicle pull out of Mr. Pete’s convenience store, cross both northbound lanes of the highway, then smack into and go over the concrete median. After the resulting traffic stop, the 30-year-old woman behind the wheel went to jail for DUI.
411 Longview Plaza: A lousy boyfriend destroyed his girlfriend’s XIAOMI Redmi cellphone, worth $192. She called the cops. Police arrested the 33-year-old jerk, charged with criminal destruction of property.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Then the officer located fentanyl, a powerful narcotic painkiller, inside the vehicle. Then a city narcotics officer got involved.
1200 block of Pines Avenue: A woman was combing the neighborhood, begging for money door-to-door. The fed-up neighbors called police. The woman lied about her name to police. Police took the 50-year-old panhandler to jail, charged with lying to police about her identity.
11 Glynn Plaza: A man and a woman were raising a ruckus inside their vehicle during daylight hours in the parking lot, prompting passersby to call police. Responding police determined the woman had smacked the man. Police took the 23-year-old woman to jail for battery.
— Larry Hobbs