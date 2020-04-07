Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5300 block of U.S. Highway 17: An officer on patrol in the wee morning hours caught a glimpse of a flashlight between two buildings. Upon further inspection, the officer found two folks on bicycles. A 34-year-old woman ended up in jail on a felony violation of probation warrant.
530 Beachview Drive: A fight broke out at the Casino on the island, prompting a police response. One of the suspects was kicking back in one of the rocking chairs there, assuring the cop he was not a participant in the fight. Turns out the 59-year-old man was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court, for which he went to jail.
Crash Dummy
2800 block of Union Street: An officer on patrol after hours spotted a vehicle barreling down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, headed north in the southbound lanes. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop at a tree and a fence farther down the road. The driver had skedaddled by the time the officer got there.
Police Assist
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: A man was overcome with illness while driving and his vehicle rolled into the grass at the car wash at this intersection. The man was not responding, and vehicle was locked, so officers busted a window to reach him. Paramedics took the man to the hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Golden Isles Plaza: A woman swerved off the road and nearly drove her vehicle into the pond behind the Home Depot. An officer reported the driver “smelled like alcohol” and that he “suspected she was impaired,” the report said. Nothing further.
Assault
U.S. Highway 17 and Talmadge Avenue: A woman drove away with her children in a vehicle to get away from her raging husband. But the lout got into another vehicle, caught up to her and struck the vehicle, causing it to crash. He did not stick around. Police took a report and are looking for him.
— Larry Hobbs