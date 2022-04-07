Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5446 U.S. Highway 341: A bullying bandit swiped some stuff from the Jesup Market after midnight, then threatened to toss gas on the night clerk when he got caught the cad in the act. But the clerk quickly contacted cops to let them know that the punk pedaled away on a bicycle, wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. Police nabbed him in no time, tossing the 35-year-old crook in jail for shoplifting and terroristic threats.
1000 block of Fifth Street: A daughter who was old enough to know better smacked her mother. City cops put the adult daughter in time out, also known as jail, charged with simple battery.
Tee Lane: A family dispute elevated to the point of public disturbance after midnight, prompting police intervention. The man causing all the problems scampered into the backyard when officers arrived. But officers located and placed the 36-year-old in jail for criminal trespass/family violence.
Assault
2900 block of Hopkins Avenue: A women ended up with a cut over her eye after her friend’s boyfriend attacked her on the night shift. She did not know the friend’s boyfriend’s name. County medics arrived to assist.
— Larry Hobbs