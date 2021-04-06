Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Gloucester Street: Whatever he did, it did not warrant her using a vehicle against him as a weapon. After trying to run over her boyfriend, the woman drove away. Police caught up to her at the intersection with M Street, sending the 33-year-old to jail for aggravated assault, willful obstruction of the law, lying to police and driving on a suspended license.
1603 L Street: Patrol officers spotted several people out drinking in the parking lot of the Give and Take Mart. After shooing the drinkers away, police ended up arresting the store’s owner and clerk, each of whom was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A woman was standing around outside the Winn-Dixie, bumming money. Responding police recognized the woman, whom they had previously warned to stay away. Police took her to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: Security guards at the Walmart caught a woman stealing. Police arrived and took the 60-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Suspicious Incident
1700 block of Albay Street: A “highly intoxicated” woman called police to report that her Social Security money had gone missing. The money is not missing, a man at the house told police. What happened was, the woman spent all her Social Security money on dope, he said.
300 block of Lakewood Avenue: A late night call to police interrupted a burglary. Responding police spotted the dark Dodge getaway car, absconding down Whitlock Street toward Old Jesup Road. An officer made a traffic stop, but the bandits bolted, leaving the car beside the railroad tracks.
Thefts
5719 Altama Ave.: A woman parked outside the Jerk Shack around 1 a.m. and went inside. Oh, yeah, she left “the vehicle running and unattended in the parking lot,” police reported. Imagine her surprise when she came outside to discover the black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows had been stolen.
3300 block of Franklin Avenue: A malefactor broke into a man’s vehicle overnight, absconding with a Taurus 9 mm handgun and a wallet. Police entered the weapon in a stolen handguns registry and dusted the vehicle for the crook’s fingerprints.
But Thanks For Calling
1700 block of Norwich Street: As if police do not have better things to do at 1:30 in the morning, a woman called to have an officer stand by while she gathered her belongings and moved out of a boarding house. Really. One-thirty in the morning. “Female was informed, via phone, by the Sgt. on shift that she needs to come back at a decent time if she is wanting to gather her belongings,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs