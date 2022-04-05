Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive: After spotting a stolen pickup truck on Crispen Boulevard at midmorning, a good citizen started following the thief and called the cops with his cellphone. The varmint made a run for it in the stolen truck when a county patrol officer joined in near U.S. 341. A pursuit ensued, ending in the 38-year-old reckless renegade’s capture and incarceration. The galoot is charged with felony theft, fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving and, of course, doing so on a suspended driver’s license.
Warren Mason Boulevard and U.S. Highway 341: A woman in a Chevrolet Trax SUV pulled onto Glyndale Drive after midnight. She proceeded to ignore the single-lane road’s double-yellow line and to barge into the oncoming lane to pass the vehicle in front of her. She probably did not know a patrol cop was nearby and saw the whole thing. After the resulting traffic stop, the 25-year-old ended up in jail for DUI, driving too fast for conditions and improper passing.
Theft
2300 Norwich Street: A vehicle conked out on the roadway. When the owner returned to attend to it, the vehicle had gone missing.
Anderson Drive: A man left his Taurus handgun inside his girlfriend’s vehicle, which is “usually left unlocked,” the man told police. A thief came along and stole the gun.
1900 block of Frederica Road: A man left his vehicle outside overnight, possibly with the keys inside. It was gone by 4 the next morning.
Golden Isles Parkway and Dekan Avenue: Thieves plowed over a back property fence, then stole the vehicle therein.
East Twelfth Street: Thieves descended on a construction site on Sea Island, absconding with $2,000 worth of copper piping. Police are investigating.
Center Street: Crooks hacked the catalytic converter off of a work van.
Recovered
Norwich and Sixth streets: County cops recovered an abandoned vehicle that had previously been reported stolen in the city.
— Larry Hobbs