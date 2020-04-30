Among reports filed with police:
McEgged
4545 Altama Ave.: Someone apparently pulled in front of a lady who was patiently waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru. The woman happened to have an egg handy, with which she conveniently pelted the offending line-breaker’s vehicle. Not one to let such a reproach go unanswered, “the driver of the egged vehicle followed her to the McDonald’s on Glynn Avenue and punched her repeatedly for egging the car,” the report said. “Report completed.”
Arrests
Lanier Boulevard and Ash Avenue: A doofus was so incensed with his girlfriend that he pulled his vehicle over at the intersection to have a scrap with her. An alert witness called police. The cop asked his name; the guy lied. Afterward, the cop found the 29-year-old was carrying dope. “The male was arrested and transported to jail,” charged with lying to the cops and possession of dope.
First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue: After this stoner committed a traffic stop, the cop gets a whiff of pot floating from the vehicle upon his approach. But a little grass was nothing, compared to the cocaine he was snorting. The 34-year-old went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane and possession of coke.
28 Higginbotham Road: An employee at the Dollar General spied a woman stuffing items into her purse and called the cops. A cop confronted the shoplifter before she could make her escape from the store. She turned over the stuff in her purse. The officer did not charge her with shoplifting, but it turns out the 42-year-old was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
— Larry Hobbs