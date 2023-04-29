Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
190 Glynn Isles: A pair of light-fingered ladies lifted items from the Ulta beauty supply shop and made for their getaway car. Responding police caught up to the beauty bandits, at which point one woman fled on foot. The cops nabbed them both. The 22-year-old runner went to jail for shoplifting and willful obstruction of the law; her criminal co-conspirator was jailed for party to a felony. Looking inside the getaway car, cops discovered the lawless ladies had stolen items from other stores in the Glynn Isles Plaza as well. Cops returned all stolen goods from whence they came.
25 Torras Drive: City cops responded to reports of a larcenous lunkhead trying to lift goods from the Parker’s store. Police learned the vagabond had a warrant for his arrest — and he had been previously warned to stay off the premises. The 44-year-old went to jail for criminal trespassing.
Touchstone Drive and Abbott Avenue: A patrol cop suspected a shady character lurked behind the too-dark windows of Hyundai that pulled up to a stop sign during midmorning traffic. Good call. The 22-year-old dimwit ended up in jail, charged with DUI and using an illegally dark shade of window tinting.
Venture Drive and Lane Road: A careless kook rolled past a patrol officer near the noon hour, visibly ignoring the legal imperative to wear a seatbelt. After the traffic stop, the cop asked for his license. Ha. And, of course, the vehicle he was driving without a license was uninsured to boot. The 58-year-old foolhardy flunky went to jail for driving an uninsured vehicle without a license to do so in the first place.
3810 Whitlock St.: This one guy kept sneaking onto the property of a garage after dark, slipping into unlocked vehicles and sleeping for the night. Having had it up to there with this dolt’s dozing, garage owners called the cops. Police arrived and provided alternative sleeping arrangements for the night, charged with criminal trespass.
Magnolia and Holly avenues: A driver committed a traffic violation in front of a patrol officer. Probably because the driver was drunk.
4700 block of Altama Avenue: A city cop came across a pair of dozing dunderheads in a parked vehicle in a parking lot on the night shift. After summoning them from their slumber, the cop found dope inside the vehicle and more dope still in the possession of both occupants. The drugged-out duo went to jail.
Drone Alone
3600 block of Ross Road: Missing a drone? City cops found a lone drone and took it to the PD for safekeeping.
Assault
2400 block of Wolfe Street: A foursome of repulsive punks attempted to rob a lady at gunpoint as she unloaded items from her vehicle. When their pathetic plan imploded, one merciless meathead smacked her with a handgun before the troglodytes skittered away. The cops are looking for them.
Theft
Fifth Street Commons: Police responded to a theft where a man “stated he had left his car unlocked and his pistol was missing” from the center console. There goes another stolen gun in the wrong hands. The cops call it flipping handles — if a crook lifts a door handle and finds it locked, most times the sorry thief will move on to the next opportunity. Lock your vehicle doors, folks, lock ‘em up.
Coastal Club Circle: A Sig P365X handgun went missing from the center console of a vehicle in the late afternoon. The gun’s owner told police he was reasonably certain the vehicle’s doors were locked.
— Larry Hobbs