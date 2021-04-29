Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: An officer patrolled a hotel near an interstate exit that was known for drug activity. Sure enough, the officer ended up taking a 36-year-old man to jail for possession of coke, pot and driving on a suspended license.
Amherst and M streets: Police became suspicious of a driver after pulling him over on a traffic stop. Bob the police dog got involved. Bob quickly sniffed up some MDMA, a stimulant/hallucinogenic known as “Molly.” Police took the 40-year-old man to jail for possession of dope.
J and Gordon streets: A man called the cops on his ex-girlfriend, saying she had barged into the house and ran out with a knife. Police found a different story upon arrival. The woman had once lived there, but he tossed her out. She also had a mark on her face where he hit her. Police took the jerk to jail for battery.
2400 block of Wolfe Street: A woman called police about a scalawag who had repeatedly threatened her safety. Responding cops found the tough guy was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. So they put the frightened lady at ease, taking the 51-year-old brute to jail.
2800 block of Palamor Drive: A man spun totally out of control at a residence here. Police arrested the 43-year-old for battery, battery with substantial harm and six counts of cruelty to children.
1800 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police who stopped a vehicle for an expired tag soon determined more was afoot with the driver. The city drug squad intervened. The 24-year-old man went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, dealing marijuana and possession of dope.
Emanuel Farms Road and Carteret Street: A man swerved out of his lane and caused a crash. Responding police took the 61-year-old to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving with a suspended license.
Police assist
Hopkins Homes: Police assisted when a woman locked her keys inside her vehicle. Also her pet hamster was locked inside.
1101 Gloucester St.: Police were called because of a woman at The Well homeless day shelter “not wanting to put her pants on,” it was reported. Mercifully, the woman decided to put her pants on before the cops arrived, rendering the case null and void.
— Larry Hobbs