Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4545 Altama Ave.: A young man was not happy with his meal at McDonald’s. He raised such a ruckus that police intervention resulted. Things went south from there. The teen’s mother slapped him “in the mouth for being ‘disrespectful’ in front of the officer,” the report said. As the officer sought to deescalate the tension between mom and son, other family members joined. At least one of those family members assaulted the officer. The kid made a run for it, but an off-duty officer working security at the McDonald’s ran him down. Before it was over, a 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman went to jail charged with willful obstruction of the law; the 17-year-old also went to jail for willful obstruction of the law.
3600 block of Norwich Street: A patrol officer spotted a woman walking on the street “covering her right eye” in the middle of the afternoon. Apparently, a creep had punched her in that eye. The 50-year-old jerk responsible ended up in jail, charged with battery and aggravated battery.
The Legacy Apartments: Some folks just do not know when to quit. Like this one guy, who was decidedly disturbing the peace of this apartment complex at nearly midnight. Responding police were notified while in route that the dude was now “jumping on a jeep and still causing a disturbance,” the report said. Police put the 20-year-old in jail, charged with public drunkenness and possession of dope.
2400 block of Wolfe Street: An officer on night patrol spotted a wanted woman riding a bicycle. She jumped off the bike and made run for a nearby tree line, but the officer tased her. The 45-year-old outlaw went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, dope possession and the arrest warrant for violating a felony probation.
Shots Fired
2500 Blain Street: Gunfire erupted outside after 1 in the morning and two bullets pierced a home’s front window, according to police. Responding officers found “a spent gold shell casing in the roadway,” according to police. The bullets went through a window next to the home’s front door.
Theft
2400 block of Amherst Street: A bandit sneaked into a man’s home and disappeared with $1,400 cash, a man told nightshift officers. He also told them he knows who did it. He even has a picture of the guy. Police are investigating.
150 Altama Ave.: Two schmoes walked into the Walmart, grabbed up a $399 HP all-in-on computer — complete with mouse keyboard and 21.5 inch screen. Then they made their exit through the emergency doors near the store’s garden center.
Get a Room
1400 block of Sonny Miller Way: Apparently, a couple thought it was the right time for making whoopee in the back of a gold vehicle. A witness to their amorous activity disagreed and requested police intervention. “Officers arrived on scene and caught the individuals in the act,” the report said. “Both individuals were issued citations.”
— Larry Hobbs