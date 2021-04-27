Among reports filed with police:

10400 Canal Crossing Road: A dude grabbed some goods inside Academy Sports and Outdoors in the evening hours, dashed out the door, then hightailed it out of the parking lot in a silver Saturn. The store manager provided police with the license plate number. An officer listening to the BOLO recognized the car, and he knew the owner, who he had previously arrested. That was all the cops needed to track down the 38-year-old desperado and put him jail for shoplifting.

3000 block of Amherst Street: A scoundrel broke a window at his mother’s house. On purpose. Responding police rounded up the 39-year-old rapscallion and put him in jail, charged with burglary and criminal trespass under the family violence act.

Perry Lane and U.S Highway 341: A guy drove a black sedan into a telephone pole at 5 in the morning. He begged with a passerby not to call police because he had outstanding warrants. This wanted man had bigger problems than that. The 21-year-old went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

