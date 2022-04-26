Among reports filed with police:
Love Gone Wrong
Brunswick: It must have been love at first sight. But on second thought, the woman had other ideas. That was all fine and well, the man told police, but “he wanted back the $1,000 worth of money and gifts he had given her over the past week,” police reported. “Officers explained to him that’s not quite how it works ... “ Yeah, it figures, the guy told the cops.
Arrests
H and Tillman streets: City cops were on a call in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a frantic man rushed up to announce his wife had flipped her wig. She wrecked their vehicle, endangering hubby and their kids, then drove away. She did not get far: Police found her near Brooklyn Homes where she had crashed into a fence. The mad mom went to jail for DUI.
2400 block of Stonewall Street: Two women tussled at a residence, warranting a police response. City police arrested both women.
Settle Down, Folks
911 Glynn Isles: A woman claimed the hard workers at Skinny Pete’s Wings got her order wrong on a weekend night shift. A worker there assured the lady she could get a refund when the manager returned on Monday. Nothing doing. She knocked over their tip jar and stormed out. That was enough to warrant a police response, which did little to deter the cantankerous customer and her belligerent boyfriend. “While an officer was on scene the female and her male friend had called the store no less than 20 times in 15 minutes ... “ police reported. Give me the phone, the cop said. Call just one more time and you will get served arrest warrants “for harassing calls,” the officer assured the two. The pesky pair finally skulked away from Skinny Pete’s.
Burglary
2501 Albany St.: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officers called to make a report for someone breaking into the Offices at the Church, stealing candy and throwing items around causing damage.”
Shots Fired
2000 block of Goodyear Avenue: A concerned citizen called the cops after spotting knuckleheads shooting at each from moving vehicles in the middle of a neighborhood. Responding officers found corroborating spent shells in the roadway.
Wolfe and H streets: A crowd of folks scattered in all directions when police arrived in the wee hours to reports of gunfire. Nobody was talking. Police discovered “property damage to a school bus.”
Lee and I streets: Shots rang out in the night, prompting calls to police from several alarmed residents. One “distraught” woman told police she was caught in the crossfire of bullets intended for an acquaintance. City police gathered information from several witnesses and passed it along to county cops as part of an ongoing investigation.
— Larry Hobbs