Among reports filed with police:
Party’s Over
1600 block of Reynolds Street: A couple of college chicks were stumbling down Reynolds Street, catching the attention of an officer on night patrol. Both girls were too young to drink legally, yet nevertheless “highly intoxicated,” the report said. The officer put two-and-two together and traced the source of the sauce to a frat party in the 700 block of F Street. “Head of house was given a verbal warning and the intoxicated females were taken home by a sober friend,” the report said.
Burglary
200 bock of Sarah Drive: A man accidentally left his garage door open overnight. A pilferer purposely slinked inside and helped himself to a Nishiki mountain bicycle, a Monster outdoor speaker, and a Vizio 48-inch flatscreen TV.
Litter Bug
Gladen and Old Post roads: Some fiend dumped a pile of trash on the Old Post Road. Responding police found snail mail with a name and address on it. Hopefully, it will lead to stiff fines for the thoughtless jackal who felt entitled to make his trash our problem.
Headache Heist
2791 J St.: A man walked into the Dollar General store, grabbed a BC Powder packet and dashed out the door.
— Larry Hobbs