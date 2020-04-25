Among reports filed with police:

Party’s Over

1600 block of Reynolds Street: A couple of college chicks were stumbling down Reynolds Street, catching the attention of an officer on night patrol. Both girls were too young to drink legally, yet nevertheless “highly intoxicated,” the report said. The officer put two-and-two together and traced the source of the sauce to a frat party in the 700 block of F Street. “Head of house was given a verbal warning and the intoxicated females were taken home by a sober friend,” the report said.

Burglary

200 bock of Sarah Drive: A man accidentally left his garage door open overnight. A pilferer purposely slinked inside and helped himself to a Nishiki mountain bicycle, a Monster outdoor speaker, and a Vizio 48-inch flatscreen TV.

Litter Bug

Gladen and Old Post roads: Some fiend dumped a pile of trash on the Old Post Road. Responding police found snail mail with a name and address on it. Hopefully, it will lead to stiff fines for the thoughtless jackal who felt entitled to make his trash our problem.

Headache Heist

2791 J St.: A man walked into the Dollar General store, grabbed a BC Powder packet and dashed out the door.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

FRONTLINE HEROES: Public Works' Ralph Pelham

It was one of those rare spring mornings when wind chill was a factor as a storm that had sprinted offshore dropped temperatures into the low 60s and kicked up white caps on St. Simons Sound.

FRONTLINE HEROES: Volunteers making masks

FRONTLINE HEROES: Volunteers making masks

Quilting bees and sewing bees are the things of bygone eras, or so trendsetters would have you believe. That’s certainly not the case. Cloth masks, used by everyone these days to help prevent the COVID-19 virus, are being made by civic groups, friends, businesses and individuals throughout t…