Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Coral Park Commons Apartments: A dude was driving around late at night in a Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate that expired two months ago. A kid was apparently riding with him. With an officer watching, the dude proceeded to swerve across the double yellow line into the oncoming lane during a pitiful attempt at a right turn into the apartment complex. Police took the 44-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI, no seatbelt for the kid in the car, driving on a suspended license, plus the expired tag.
U.S. Highway 341 and Crispen Boulevard: Who knew you needed a license plate on your vehicle to drive it on public roadways? This lady, that’s who. She gets off Interstate 95 in the wee hours and eases onto U.S. 341 in her Ford Expedition. The one that does not have a license plate. It was a detail an observant officer could not overlook. The 50-year-old woman went to jail for driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and, for good measure, willful obstruction of the law.
Interstate 95: A county K9 officer stopped a guy at midmorning for driving in a tan Toyota Camry with an expired license plate. The man appeared to be reaching for something when the officer approached. The officer beseeched him to stop fidgeting with that hand to keep it where said officer could see it, a request nervous nincompoop ignored. A struggle ensured. It turns out, the guy was probably just trying to hide the dope the officer’s dog sniffed up moments later. The 23-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, possession of dope and driving an unregistered vehicle.
3400 block of Hardee Avenue: A man and woman were talking trash to each other, but loud enough to warrant police intervention. Then, when the cops arrived, the nitwit of a cowardly man smacks the woman. He tried to skulk away. Of course, the cops caught him. Of course, the 18-year-old numbskull went to jail for battery and criminal property damage.
451 Warren Mason Blvd.: An officer spotted a woman sitting on the side of the Racetrac store, plugging her phone into the socket to charge it. She apparently had been warned previously to stay away from the Racetrac, because the 27-yeer-old woman went to jail for criminal trespassing.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and R Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The woman behind the wheel would not even roll down her window for the officer, much less provide any identifying information. The officer instead forced his way inside the vehicle and removed the woman therein. The 50-year-old woman went to jail for driving with a suspended license and willful obstruction of the law.
Auto Theft
Coastal Club Apartments: Some thief stole a man’s vehicle from the parking lot overnight. A friend noticed the missing vehicle when woke up and informed he owner.
— Larry Hobbs