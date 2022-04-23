Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1300 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police on the night shift were asked if they could do something about the woman who was sleeping on the sidewalk. Passed out, was more like it. The cops had dealt with her already on this shift. She was the center of a rigamarole just up the road, where the cops separated all concerned parties. She was advised “to ride with a sober friend to get home,” the report said. Instead, she found accommodations on the sidewalk. She would not listen to reason, then “she yelled at the officers.” Well, they tried. The woman wound up in jail for public drunkenness.
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman zapped a man with a Taser at The Well homeless day shelter. She is not supposed to do that. The cops arrested her.
Community Road: A crafty crook breached the fenced lot at Port City Paint and Body Shop in the wee hours, taking with him a portable power saw and manual car jack. Yeah, this bandit was intent on hacking off the mufflers to get at the catalytic converters and the precious metals contained therein. But the shop’s security surveillance captured the whole thing, and the proprietor alerted police of a crime in progress. “Officers located the male under a car with a battery powered saw and a manual car jack,” city police reported. The 30-year-old thief ended up in jail, charged with burglary and possession of tools for same.
Horsefeathers
Wolfe and I streets: Get this. An officer spotted a speeding vehicle, but the driver ditched the vehicle and scampered away. City cops found a driver’s license, cash and credit cards inside the abandoned vehicle, all of which was seized. Later, they got a call from a guy who claimed the vehicle was his, but that a phony friend took it for a spin without telling him. The driver’s license and the credit cards did belong to the caller, but the vehicle itself was registered to yet another bloke. Police told the caller that his credit cards and driver’s license were waiting for him at the police department and that the vehicle’s owner was welcome to retrieve it from the impound lot anytime. No response on either end so far.
