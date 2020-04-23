Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Lanier Landing Apartments: Caught in the act of rifling through vehicles in the parking lot at nearly midnight, a common crook made a run for it. But a responding cop cut him off at the pass, snagging the outlaw before he could even get out of the parking lot. The 18-year-old scofflaw went to jail, charged with stealing a firearm and auto burglary.
800 block of Scranton Road: A state trooper stopped a vehicle near noon that fit the description of the getaway vehicle bank robbery that just occurred in the county. The person behind the wheel was no bank robber, but she was three sheets to the wind. The 41-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI/multiple substances. (The bank robber was later arrested at his Brunswick home.)
Amherst and H streets: An observant patrol officer noticed a man snooping around an abandoned house in the wee hours. It turns out the 50-year-old snoop was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
3200 block of U.S. Highway 17: A man who was caught peeping into the windows of his erstwhile wife’s home after hours had no business being there in the first place. Police arrived and took the 62-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Mysterious Incident
2200 block of Reynolds Street: This kid managed to smash into a parked car on a neighborhood street in the dark morning hours. Big surprise, the galoot “was discovered to be intoxicated and underage,” the report said. Also, he did not have a valid driver’s license. Police were still trying to figure out who he was when the night shift ended.
Shots Fired
Chatford Drive: Several people were apparently on hand when a gunman opened fire on a home after midnight, striking a front glass window and punching a few holes in the side of the house as well. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A man heard gunfire after dark, only to discover a stray bullet struck his vehicle. Responding police confirmed it was a bullet hole.
Police Assist
Altama Avenue and College Park Drive: An outlaw sped away when an officer attempted a stop for a traffic violation. The officer concluded pursuit would be too much of a hazard to the public at large and let the lout go — for now.
25 Torras Drive: The store clerk at the Parker’s convenience store called the cops because of a shoplifter. Police arrived and issued the petty thief a warning that he will suffer arrest upon returning.
— Larry Hobbs