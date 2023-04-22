Among reports filed with police
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Scranton Road: A vehicle sat like a stone at the front of the intersection, not budging through three green lights in the wee hours. The dude behind the wheel was in la la land, oblivious to the vehicles that honked and drove around him. An officer found the man zonked out behind the wheel, the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake. The reader will not be surprised to discover that a hefty whiff of booze greeted the officer when the dork finally awakened and unrolled his window. The 26-year-old ended up in jail for DUI and open container of alcohol.
6612 U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer was staked out beside the highway after hours when a reckless rascal came screaming on Suzuki at 26 mph over the posted 45. When the officer caught up to the motorcycling simpleton, the 38-year-old went to jail for DUI and driving without a motorcycle permit.
5411 U.S. Highway 341: Police responded to a 911 call regarding a pair of employees at the Parker’s convenience store, who were entangled in a heated disagreement. Police determined one of men was a victim. His hotheaded 50-year-old coworker went to jail, charged with battery.
Interstate-95: A clueless cad zipped right past a cop car that was conducting an emergency traffic stop beside the interstate. The numbskull failed to move over a lane and give all involved a safety zone, as required by law. When police caught up to the dope, he was packing drugs. Off to jail he went.
5250 U.S. Highway 341: A boozed bum went ballistic inside Mulligan’s Bar and Grill after midnight, flashing a knife, trying to pick a fight and generally making a horse’s hind quarters of himself. Responding cops took the 23-year-old nitwit to jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
Glynn County: A lady called the 911 center well before dawn, but she had no apparent emergency to report. Her histrionics continued when police arrived. The 38-year-old ended up in jail, charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call and willful obstruction of the law.
M and L streets: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The dimwit driver was drunk, earning a place in jail.
Altama Avenue and T Street: A drunken dunce crashed into the border fence at the Pinova chemical plant. He was trying to walk away from the scene when the cops arrived. Nice try. After a trip to the hospital for medial clearance, he went to jail for DUI. The vehicle, which apparently belonged to someone else, was towed.
310 Westway Drive: This was her story: The mean old neighbor lady stole her phone. The mean lady and her mean kids threatened to whoop her when she tried to get it back. Police discovered an alternative narrative. The 38-year-old woman went to jail for disorderly conduct.
Repo Response
5150 Blythe Island Highway: After missing one too many payments, a man found his 2016 Camry missing from its parking spot. Rather than go through the hassle of paying up his bills and straightening out his life, this carless cowboy went to the company’s repot depot and took back his vehicle. Sheesh. The repot man gave the cops the guy’s name and other pertinent identifying information. He’ll be in jail soon, calling buddies for bail.
Theft
1922 Norwich St.: Burglars breached a back door at a Mexican restaurant overnight, absconding with hard-earned money and other valuables. Police are investigating.