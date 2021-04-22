Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341 and Crispen Boulevard: This ornery kook was stepping into busy traffic, giving passersby the bird finger, waving his arms around and shouting nonsense. Twice an officer drove by and told him to cool it. The dude was still at it when the officer drove back by around noon. Police took the 30-year-old to jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
1700 block of Gloucester Street: The cops stopped a woman for a traffic violation, and immediately suspected more was afoot. Bob the K9 officer arrived, gave the car a few sniffs. Viola, dope. In addition to dope, cops found a stolen handgun. Police took 27-year-old woman to jail for possession of dope and for theft of the firearm.
4100 block Norwich Street: There was a vehicle crash resulting injuries around 7 at night. One of the drivers was drunk and went to jail for DUI.
Crash
4100 block of Norwich Extension: A drunk driver nearly hit a cop car after hours, then struck another vehicle and rolled over. Police rendered assistance until a county ambulance arrived to take the drunk man to the hospital. No word of an arrest yet.
Property Damage
Cassie Road: Some total jackass sliced gashes in a little girl’s trampoline at the Woodland Mobile Home Park. The creep struck sometime after the midnight hour. Police are investigating.
Accident
Lanier Boulevard and Walnut Avenue: A reckless rogue used his vehicle to run a man and three children off of the road, sending the vehicle into the marsh. Responding police arrived to find an empty vehicle in the marsh. Later, they found the man and the three children walking to the Friendly Express store on Gloucester Street. “Driver stated that a vehicle ran him off of the roadway and fled,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs