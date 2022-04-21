Among reports filed with police:
Theft
150 Altama Connector: A couple engaged in a loud verbal joust inside the Walmart, securing the rapt attention of a lady shopper nearby. When the decibels subsided, the bystander’s purse had gone missing from her shopping cart.
3700 block of Habersham Street: A handgun went missing overnight from a vehicle parked in front of a residence. The woman told police “she sometimes forgets to lock” her vehicle.
530 Beachview Ave.: A thief broke into a parked vehicle at the Casino on the island and absconded with the personal property found therein.
10400 Canal Crossing: Two punks walked into Academy Sports in the evening hours. One punk stuffed a BB pistol in his hoodie shirt pocket and strolled for the door. The reprobate went from walk to run once outside, sprinting across the parking lot to an awaiting getaway car. The security guards and the cops figured out the kid’s name and they are looking for him. Tick-tock ...
320 Mall Blvd.: A limited edition Lord of the Rings replica helmet and iPhone have gone missing from a store in the mall. Police are investigating.
3400 block of U.S. Highway 17: Thieves absconded with a work trailer from a business.
Key Circle Drive: Catalytic converter crooks struck overnight at a garage and used car company, hacking of the mufflers of three vehicles to get at the precious metals contained therein.
— Larry Hobbs