Among reports filed with police:
To The Rescue
4700 Malabar Drive: By the time emergency responders arrived, the elderly woman had ceased breathing. “Officers arrived with EMS (squad) and assisted with CPR and breathing,” the report said. The officer rode in the back of the ambulance, further assisting the EMS crew. “A heartbeat was reestablished prior to our arrival” at the hospital, the report said.
Arrests
1900 block of Lincoln Street: A brigand busted his way into a woman’s home, declaring he was there to steal her car. The woman screamed. Her dog stood up to the brute. The man took off running down the street. Responding cops tracked him down. The 26-year-old went to jail for first degree burglary.
2415 Parkwood Drive: A day after he resisted arrest most vigorously, a man was medically cleared to leave the hospital. The cops were there to meet him, taking the 50-year-old to jail for willful obstruction of the law, aggravated assault/strangulation and violation of probation.
2800 block of Union Street: A reprehensible poltroon started roughing up his girlfriend. He kept it up, refusing to leave. The 17-year-old punk left for jail when the cops got there, charged with simple battery.
7100 block of U.S. Highway 82: A county patrol officer came across a 2003 green Buick Regal that had run off the road around 8:30 p.m. and become stuck in the mud. The 41-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
— Larry Hobbs