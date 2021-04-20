Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway82 and Galilee Road: A dude came barreling behind a patrol car at 1 in the morning, then switched lanes and observed gross negligence of the speed limit in passing the officer. A pursuit ensued, but the knucklehead did not get far. Police arrested 23-year-old for fleeing and eluding police and having an open container of alcohol.
Glyndale and U.S. Highway 341: A guy was stopped at an intersection late at night when a patrol officer recognized his license plate had been expired for a month. The subsequent attempt at a traffic stop led to a pursuit, at the end of which the 32-year-old man was arrested for fleeing end eluding police — probably because he was in possession of meth with intent to deal, possession of still more dope and operating a vehicle without a license.
120 Crispin Blvd.: A barefoot man was prowling around the parking lot before noon, snooping around parked vehicles. He had his hands in his pockets when the cops approached him. He told them cockamamy stories about having permission from the owner to be there, which was total bull hockey. The 35-year-old man went to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft.
400 block of Canal Road: The guy’s Chevrolet Tahoe had a broken brake light, and the window tinting was too dark besides. After the traffic stop, the 29-year-old went to jail for driving while license suspended, possession of a small amount of pot and defective equipment.
Theft
5801 Altama Avenue: A thief absconded overnight with a woman’s 2003 gray Dodge Durango pickup truck, which was in the parking lot of the Kendall apartments.
— Larry Hobbs