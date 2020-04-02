Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Vandals smashed a storefront window of a business in the Lanier Plaza, setting off an alarm that elicited a police response. The store manager showed up. Police checking the area came across a man and a woman nearby. The man twice fibbed about his name and his date of birth when questioned by the cop. Then he made a run for it when police tried to cuff him. He did not get far and further belligerence on his part was answered with a pair zaps from of a police-issue taser. It turned out he was a wanted man in another county. After going by the hospital for medical clearance, the 36-year-old man went to jail for criminal trespass, loitering and prowling, willful obstruction of the law, lying to police and the arrest warrant.
1800 block of Johnston Street: A complete punk smacked a woman and bloodied her lip. Police arrived and took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with battery.
125 Crispen Blvd.: A bandit tried to break into vehicles at the Window Doctors, but an employee on scene nabbed the culprit and held him for the cops. Police took the 36-year-old to jail, charged with entering an auto to commit a felony.
— Larry Hobbs