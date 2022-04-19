Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
110 Venture Drive: Two loudmouthed ladies stormed into the Waffle House in the wee hours, screaming and hollering and “threatening to tear up the restaurant and making threats to the staff,” police reported. Ridiculous. Police placed the pesky pair, ages 29 and 30, in the jailhouse and charged them with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats.
Interstate 95, Mile Marker 35: The man riding a bicycle in the emergency lane along the interstate at midmorning with his hands in the air like he just did not care was in a predictable state of mind. He was less than receptive to responding county cops, who intervened on the reasonable concern that “he could wreck and be ran over by a motor vehicle.” So, the 31-year-old man ended up in jail on charges that included DUI, possession of dope, willful obstruction of the law and fleeing to elude the law.
100 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman was busy making a living at a convenience store when her ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend showed up before dark and demanded she give him some money. When she told him to get a job, he threw water on her. Responding cops discovered the cad had an outstanding arrest warrant. The lout tried to give the cops some guff, earning the 52-year-old a trip to jail for willful obstruction of the law and the outstanding warrant.
Altama Connector: A patrol officer was stopped in the parking lot when guests from two nearby night spots began clearing out for closing time. One dude took off in a Dodge Challenger, driving over the curb and straight onto the Scranton Boulevard. The 22-year-old ended up in jail for failure to maintain a lane, speeding and no headlights.
Burglary
4700 block of U.S. Highway: Bandits kicked down the front door of a home that was converted to an antique shop and now is used for storage. No word on whether the jerks took anything.
Underwood Road: A woman reported her home broken into while she was out of town for a couple of days.
Shots Fired
1700 block of Tillman Avenue: City patrol officers on the day shift heard gunfire. A concerned citizen also heard bullets flying and contacted police. Officers eventually found 12 spent shells in the area.
Wolfe and H streets: A crowd of folks scattered in all directions when police arrived in the wee hours to reports of gunfire. Nobody was talking. Police discovered “property damage to a school bus.”
— Larry Hobbs