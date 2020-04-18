Among reports filed with police:
We Can’t Make This Stuff Up, Folks
2500 block of Tara Lane: How many television shows do we have out there now days? Hundreds? Thousands? Anyway, this woman found the content of one single television program so objectionable that she felt it warranted emergency action. She called 911. She called again. And again. “When officers arrived, they advised her of what 911 was for and also suggested what she could to about the TV show she found offensive,” the report said.
Arrests
1620 Reynolds Street: A disgruntled guest at the Salvation Army homeless shelter attacked a staff member. An officer arrived, and the malcontent went after the officer. The cop had to zap the man with a Taser to restore order. Several other officers arrived as backup. The man went to jail.
Altama Avenue and Chapel Crossing Road: A traffic stop around midnight resulted in a 32-year-old man’s arrest for possession of cocaine, meth, LSD and sedatives. Nothing further.
Theft
2600 block of Cleburne Street: A dopehead in withdrawal lifted a relative’s debit card and utility check, then disappeared in her vehicle. Presumably he was out buying drugs, the relative told the cops. Well, police did find the missing vehicle at least. Abandoned by the dopehead. They returned the vehicle to its owner.
Liberty Ship Park: A bandit prowling the parking lot of the park below the Sidney Lanier Bridge smashed a vehicle’s window and absconded with the purse therein.
Police Assist
2000 block of Prince Street: Police had to resolve a quandary concerning “a drunk friend causing problems at the residence due to losing (his) job from (the) pandemic,” the report said.
Public Sleepover
101 Gloucester St.: An officer on night patrol encountered “seven people sleeping in the park,” the report said. The sleepy seven took the officer’s advice to “gather their belongings and leave,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs