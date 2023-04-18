Among reports filed with police:
Not So Fast
Among reports filed with police:
11 Glynn Plaza: A foolish fellow hopped on one of the motorized shopping carts at the Walmart Neighborhood Market and took off at the speed of snail slime. Responding police were underwhelmed. They gave the guy a trespass warning and returned the scooter forthwith. “No further action taken,” police reported.
Theft
Moss Creek Lane: While a hard-working man was busy making a living, lowlife thieves breached his castle and absconded with $600 in cash and another $100 from a change drawer. Police are investigating and hope to catch the ratfink.
1100 block of Beachview Drive: A woman’s brother-in-law left her golf cart out front late at night. The golf cart went missing.
Eagles Pointe Drive: A woman stepped outside before dawn to find a door open to her vehicle and a Taurus G2C handgun missing from within. She told police the vehicle was locked.
104000 Canal Crossing: A thief slipped three pairs of shoes from the Academy Sports and Outdoors inside his backpack, then slipped away. Employees captured the devious deed on surveillance camera and turned the footage over to the cops. Tick tock …
236 Gateway Center Blvd.: A man staying at the Holiday Inn Express left two bicycles on a bike rack that was locked to a vehicle in the motel parking lot. Crafty crooks struck overnight, breaking the lock and absconding with the two bicycles and the rack on which they were held.
Lowlife Litterbug
3400 block of Stonewall Street: A deplorable dunderhead kept parking his truck on another man’s property and leaving the place strewn with his litter, as if the rest of us were put on this earth to pick up after him. The victim called the cops. “Officers spoke with the occupant of the vehicle who was made to pick up the trash and given a verbal warning,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
