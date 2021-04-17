Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Within The City: A wretched man directed licentious comments toward one youngster during daylight hours. He outright “threatened bodily harm” to yet another youngster, police reported. The cops were having none of this, of course. The 49-year-old knave went to jail, charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
400 block of Canal Road: A patrol officer clocked a vehicle barreling north on Golden Isles Parkway at 81 mph around midnight. The speed limit is 50. Efforts to make a traffic stop resulted in a pursuit, the police report indicates. The 24-year-old speed demon was brought to bay, then sent to jail for speeding, fleeing and attempting to elude the law and driving on a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 341: A woman in a Nissan Pathfinder turned left against a red light in the middle of the afternoon, right in front of a police officer. After the traffic stop, the woman handed him a Georgia ID card. The 21-year-old went to jail for driving on a suspended driver’s license and running a red light.
400 block of Touchstone Parkway: Police received a report that the driver of a white Nissan Frontier could not keep it between the lines late at night. Police caught up the vehicle and the 32-year-old driver went to jail for DUI and driving on a suspended license.
Theft
3000 block of Treville Avenue: A woman stopped in to visit her mother, leaving the vehicle engine running outside in the meantime. The vehicle was no longer there when she came back outside.
5801 Altama Avenue: A thief absconded overnight with a woman’s 2003 gray Dodge Durango pickup truck, which was in the parking lot of the Kendall apartments.
2200 block of Cate Street: A woman reported that her 2016 Kia Sportage was stolen overnight from her driveway, along with a loaded Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun.
2500 block of Tara Lane: A thief broke into a woman’s vehicle, stealing $25 cash therein.
Property Damage
Cassie Road: Some total jerk sliced gashes in a little girl’s trampoline at the Woodland Mobile Home Park. The creep struck sometime after the midnight hour. Police are investigating.
Accident
Lanier Boulevard and Walnut Avenue: A reckless rogue used his vehicle to run a man and three children off of the road, sending the vehicle into the marsh. Responding police arrived to find an empty vehicle in the marsh. Later, they found the man and the three children walking to the Friendly Express store on Gloucester Street. “Driver stated that a vehicle ran him off of the roadway and fled,” police reported.
Dog Bite
100 block of Greer Drive: A woman called police complaining of “severe pain” after having been attacked and bitten by a dog. “Officer observed several lacerations and swelling,” police reported. The offending dog could not be found, but police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs