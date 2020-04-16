Among reports filed with police:
Too Close For Comfort
During a single night shift in the shelter-in-place era, city cops had all this on their hands:
1800 block of Third Street: A caller requested police intervention, fed up with the neighbor lady’s drinking, drugging and “acting crazy.” “Officers responded and mediated the situation,” the report said.
4100 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: A man “borrowed” his child’s mother’s vehicle, then refused to bring it back. Then he returned the vehicle, but he would not give up the keys. “Officers responded and mediated and separated the parties,” the report said.
2100 block of Whispering Oaks Drive this time: A neighbor suggested police look in on a couple before their bickering overheated into something worse. “Officers responded and defused the situation,” the report said.
1800 block of Johnston Street: A woman needed police assistance before her enraged boyfriend tore up everything in her house. She was stretching things a bit. “Officers responded and found that it was only a verbal argument and the female’s belongings were not broken,” the report said. “Parties went their separate ways.”
1100 block of H Street: A woman claimed her dad hit her so hard it injured her leg. She felt her suffering warranted an ambulance ride to the hospital. On the way, she changed her mind. “She was transported back to her residence,” the report said.
600 block of Union Street: A cad ripped up his girlfriend’s paycheck, whatever that was supposed to prove. But it was a paycheck she could ill afford to lose, she told responding officers. Officers caller the woman’s employer, who assured her they can cut her a new check. Long gone was the man, whom she hopefully is looking to replace with one who has a lick of sense.
1400 block of U.S. Highway 17: City cops nearly got through the entire shift without making an arrest. But then an officer came across a vehicle after hours in the parking lot of the Marshside Grill. A 32-year-old man lied to police and was indecent. Also, he was wanted by the sheriff’s office on two outstanding arrest warrants. He went to jail.
— Larry Hobbs