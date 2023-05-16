Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5940 U.S. Highway 341: A Sad Sack slowpoke drew constabulary attention to himself in the dark hours, puttering along in his 2008 Honda Accord at a hazardously low speed on Ga. Highway 27. The county cop who stopped him jailed him, charging the 37-year-old with driving on a suspended license and impeding traffic flow.
1400 block of G Street: Concerned onlookers rightfully called the cops on a man who disrupted the daytime peace by shaking a hammer at a woman and threatening her. “Officers arrived and the male was arrested,” city police reported.
F.J. Torras Causeway: So, if you know your driver’s license is suspended, the best way to proceed is to speed down the causeway at well over the posted speed limit. A county patrol cop pulled in the reins on this 19-year-old ninny following the morning rush hour infraction, jailing her for speeding and for knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended license.
Budget Motel: Police on the night shift responded to a domestic disagreement that was so intense it caused a disturbance at the Budget Motel. Yeah, that bad. The offending fool took off running when the cops arrived. He did not get far. “The individual was placed under arrest and charged with various other charges pertaining to the domestic,” city cops reported.
4510 Altama Ave.: For some reason, a disturbed dude kept calling the emergency 911 number, numerous times over a succession of days and on each occasion having no emergency to report. In fact, “dispatch received several calls from this individual tonight, and in the past week,” city police reported. Cops tracked the 51-year-old paranoid perp to the Waffle Hut, where he was arrested.
1800 block of Street: Displaying the diabolical attributes that rendered him an ex-boyfriend in the first place, a goon busted into a woman’s home on the day shift and roughed her up before slinking away. “The male was located a short time later on Amherst St. and was arrested,” city police reported.
Burglary
3300 block of Cypress Mill Road: An alarm at a cigar and vape shop prompted a response by police officers. When officers arrived, they saw the door had been pried open and that the power meter had been damaged. There was evidence on the scene in the form of a shoe print under the power meter, so responding officers handed the scene over to the criminal investigations division.
1300 Downing Street: A man staying at a beach resort called to report someone had shattered a window on his vehicle and he wanted to make a report.
1300 block of Gloucester Street: An apparently hungry burglar broke into a restaurant by breaking a window and stole items.
Suspicious
1800 block of Gloucester Street: Police officers were called to look into a woman who was talking to herself in the mirror. Officers determined the woman was suffering from a mental issue.
Shots fired
4100 block of Whitlock Street: A woman said a man in a red car got out of his vehicle and chased her and her boyfriend down the street, firing five shots at them in the process. She said the man then left heading toward Townsend Street. Police responded and collected evidence.
800 block of P Street: Someone called to report that they heard about five shots fired in the area. Officers responded but found no evidence of any gunshots fired because no shell casings were present.
Glynnvilla Apartments: Bullets riddled a parked vehicle overnight.
— Larry Hobbs & Michael Hall