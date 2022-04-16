Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Connector: A busybody surmised that the good folks working the Walmart’s tire and oil station were not performing to optimum standards. She proceeded, unsolicited, to enlighten them on how best to achieve the tasks for which they, not her, were trained. She rebuffed the employees’ invitations to leave the work area, after which the local constabulary was summoned to intervene. She was sufficiently steamed when the police proposed in exasperation that she please just give it a rest. Of course, she could not do that. Charged with willful obstruction of the law, the insufferable 64-year-old ended up in jail, where she no doubt proceeded to expound on how the guards could improve upon their jobs. And all before noon.
150 Altama Connector: A bumbling bandit tried to pry open the grocery-side entrance door of the Walmart, at 4:30 in the morning. Of course, he got caught. Surveillance cameras are everywhere, for starters. The 32-year-old careless crook ended up in jail, charged with second degree burglary.
171 Village at Glynn Place: A foodie felon stole groceries from the Publix and made a run for it. Things went south quick when he hopped in the getaway car. The vehicle would not start. Employees surrounded the vehicle. The 48-year-old sad sack went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Ga. Highway 99 and I-95: State troopers called on county police for assistance following a traffic stop after dark that produced suspected drugs. A county cop tested the baggie full of “brown grayish” powder. It turned out to be fentanyl, the powerfully volatile prescription narcotic commonly employed by cold-blooded dope dealers to stretch their heroin inventory. State troopers made an arrest.
2701 J St.: A woman grabbed detergent off the shelf at the Dollar General, then she tried to make a clean break. Nothing doing. Responding police realized the woman had already been warned to stay off the Dollar General premises. Police put the 48-year-old in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
McIntyre Court: A person reported their vehicle stolen. City cops found the stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle went to jail. The cops reunited the vehicle with its owner. Also, a bystander turned out to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. That person also went to jail.
Tee Lane: An outlaw on the run from county cops did not want to tangle with Bob the city police dog. County’s cops called on Bob and his police handler when the dude bolted from his home and disappeared into the distant wood line rather than face a warrant arrest. “While giving (the) announcement that the K9 was about to be released, the male came out of the woods and surrendered,” police reported. The 36-year-old went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and the outstanding arrest warrant that started the whole thing. Good job, Bob.
Assault
5028 U.S. Highway 341: At Waffle House, well after midnight, police responded to find a spilled plate of breakfast, a black and red hat and some blood. It all started when a big guy and a little guy started jawing back and forth about something just outside the entrance door, witnesses told police. The little guy, 5-foot-9 and skinny, got in the face of the big guy, 6-foot and 250. The smaller guy turned up the heat, throwing a punch at the big guy. The big guy ignored the punch and threw the little guy to the ground. So, the little guy pulled a gun and fired a shot, apparently missing his mark. When the big guy pounced, the little guy tried to shoot him in the head. The gun misfired. So he banged the big guy in the head with the gun, which is probably where the blood came from. A woman bystander who knew both men stepped in and separated them. They then went their separate ways, gone before the cops arrived. Police are investigating.
Dogs Running Loose
1600 block of Wolfe Street: A pack of dogs belonging to folks who do not know better were roaming the streets, which is where they found another loose dog. The dog pack attacked the lone dog, badly injuring it. Animal control officers took the injured dog to the county animal shelter.
Crash
Norwich and Second streets: Two vehicles collided. One vehicle flipped over on impact. The crash produced “major damage,” but only “moderate injuries,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs