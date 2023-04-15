Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2500 block of Tara Lane: An alert resident spotted a sniveling snoop slinking around vehicles after hours and notified the cops. The scared scoundrel made a run for it when the cops arrived. Police found it necessary to tase the crook to procure cooperation after chasing him down. “Male was arrested,” police noted.
Park Avenue and Kings Way: A reckless rapscallion took to the roadway as the midnight hour approached, with two kids and a pair of so-called adults in tow. The dangerous dimwit was laying on the horn and generally disturbing the public to the point that county cops intervened. Big surprise, the driver was drunk.
4100 block of Norwich Street Extension: A state trooper stopped a vehicle before dark and suspected the driver of doing so drunk. The trooper summoned a county cop who possessed the equipment needed to confirm his impairment. Yep, the trooper was correct. The 33-year-old went to jail for DUI drugs and for not wearing a seatbelt.
1505 Gloucester St.: A troublesome trio engaged in a three-way donnybrook, which got way out of hand when one combatant broke out the pepper spray. “Individuals involved in the incident were arrested,” city cops reported.
3500 block of Treville Avenue: A fracas over domestic doings left a man with a laceration by the time cops intervened. The 63-year-old man who did the cutting went to jail for battery.
5700 Altama Ave.: A pathetic poltroon attacked an ex-girlfriend who was pregnant at the time. The sniveling snake slithered away before the cops arrived, but they found him. The 53-year-old went to jail for aggravated assault.
Theft
2717 U.S. Highway 17: Police responded to a burglary alarm at Paw Depot and arrived to find a broken window at the establishment. Callous curs used the break to enter the premises and steal “several items,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs
