Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
300 block of Mallery Street: A klutz drove his Dodge Ram pickup over the curb outside a restaurant in the island’s Pier Village and darn near plowed over two motorcycles, prompting a call to police. A responding officer got behind the dude just as he was driving away, following long enough to stop him for swerving over the line. Also, he had dope and a suspended license. Police took the 30-year-old to jail for all of the above.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman was tooling around in the middle of the afternoon in a BMW 3X that had not been properly registered since 2019, a detail that did not go unnoticed by an officer conducting traffic enforcement. During the subsequent traffic stop, it turns out she was also carrying meth. The 36-year-old woman went to jail.
Walker Road and Golden Isles Parkway: An officer tried to stop a Toyota Camry for driving with a broken taillight late at night, but the woman driving took her time about stopping. When she finally did stop, the officer noticed she was rustling around inside the car as he approached. Probably trying to hide the dope, for which the 36-year-old went to jail.
Blythe Island Highway and Cut Off Road: A traffic stop in the wee hours led to a woman’s arrest for DUI and more. The 48-year-old woman also went to jail for driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain a lane, driving on a suspended license and driving as a habitual offender.
Union and F streets: A kook yanked a stop sign up out of the ground and started swinging it. He was less receptive to responding police, who tased him. After being checked out at the local hospital, the 23-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law and interference with government property.
300 F Street: A man was drunk inside the Red Carpet in the wee hours, “causing problems with other customers and attempting to rub on people,” police reported. When police arrived, the man was drunk outside the Red Carpet and behaving like a boar. Police took him to jail for public intoxication.
Johnston and Second streets: A brute beat a woman after hours and roughed her up as she tried to pull her young child from a vehicle. Responding police could see where the jerk had hit her. With help from county police, they tracked the 35-year-old weasel down and took him to jail, charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, cruelty to children and criminal property damage.
U.S. Highway 17 and Warde Street: A wanted man committed a traffic violation right in front off a cop. After the resulting traffic stop, it did not take long for the officer to discover “multiple outstanding (arrest) warrants,” police reported. The man went to jail.
Burglaries
500 Longview Road: A brazen bandit broke into a home on the island before dawn, the racket awakening the man and woman of the house in their bedroom. The man went to the kitchen and then the living room, where he noticed the front door had been forced open. He never saw the intruder, but did announce loudly that he had a gun just in case. Responding police noticed the hooligan may have riflied through a purse and taken some cash. The investigation continues.
5600 block of Frederica Road: A thief in the light shoved open a padlocked door to enter a structure on St. Simons Island. The homeowner indicated the thief absconded with $25 cash and a BB gun.
1500 bock of Ocean Boulevard: A resident at the Sea Haven condominiums on St. Simons island reported that a thief swiped his black Ruger LC9 and a “1 round magazine extender.”
3200 block of Norwich Street: Cops on the night shift responded to an alarm at a business here and arrived to find “the front door had been smashed,” police reported.
Theft
2800 block of Mimosa Road: A crook stole a firearm from a man’s vehicle overnight. The man told police he could not remember if he locked the vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs