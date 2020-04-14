Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2100 block of N Street: A woman bought her child some food. A man, whose relation to the woman was not clear, became irate that she did not buy him food as well. So mad, in fact, that he kicked a dent in her vehicle and tried to tear off the windshield wipers. She was having none of it and called police, who took the 38-year-old man to jail for aggravated stalking.
2800 Norwich Street: Going on the theory that nothing good goes on at a lawnmower shop after hours, a patrol cop stopped to talk to a couple of galoots in the parking lot of just such a business. Among the group was a 28-year-old woman, who went to jail for possession of dope and dope tools.
900 block of Bartow Street: A scuffle between a man and woman grew serious enough to warrant police intervention. Police discovered both combatants gave as much as they took. The 43-year-old woman and the 42-year-old man both went to jail for battery under the family violence act.
Glynwood Drive: A woman and her boyfriend arrived at her ex husband’s house to pick up the kids. The ex apparently had issues with the boyfriend taking it upon himself to discipline his children. A confrontation resulted. Police took the 38-year-old ex-husband to jail for battery under the family violence act.
Found Gun
707 South Port Parkway: While walking his dog at midmorning, a man came across the “frame of a small revolver style gun laying on the sidewalk near the entrance to Risley Middle School,” a report said. The Good Samaritan called police and turned it over to them.
Funny Money
5411 U.S. Highway 17: A shifty character slipped a fake $100 bill past the cashier at Parker’s convenience store an hour after midnight. Later realizing she had been had, the cashier turned the bogus Benjamin over to the store’s manager when she came in for the day shift. The funny money was turned over to police.
Police Assist
Mercer Altama Apartments: A mom grew livid with her son for neglecting his chores, primarily that trash can he was supposed to clean. “Officers talked with the mother,” the report said.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A woman walked into the Winn Dixie in the Lanier Plaza, accompanied by her dog. She was “inside the store for hours” and her dog had “peed on the floor,” the police report said. Store managers called police, who persuaded the woman to make her exit.
Phone Follies
1600 block of Johnston Street: A woman was flustered at her little sister, who ran off with her cell phone. Police knew the younger girl. They found her, seized the phone and returned it to the big sister.
2200 block of Stonewall Street: A woman’s cell phone went missing at night, and she told the cops she had a pretty idea who took it. She was sure this dude she saw hanging around. The vehicle’s window was open, the cell phone had been inside, and she saw the man near her vehicle. Open and shut case, right? “While officers were on scene the female’s young kids showed up and they had her phone,” the report concluded.
Theft
Buck Swamp Road: A thief went inside a man’s parked 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck overnight and stole a Ruger LC9 handgun. The gun had been concealed in a zippered pouch beneath the front set.
— Larry Hobbs